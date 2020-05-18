The UAE’S 2050 clean energy aim

A new energy goal has been announced by the UAE to develop the country’s energy market over the next thirty years, with the goal of having clean energy powering 50 percent of the sector by 2050.

By 2050 aim will balance economic needs and environmental goals, as well as boost consumption abilities by 40 percent and increase the contribution of clean energy by 50 percent.

The Dubai Media Office twitter feed also revealed that the new energy plan will combine nuclear and renewables with clean fossil energy, with an investment of AED600 billion by 2050.

The Prime Minister of the UAE commented: “Our new energy plan balance between supply and demand, and takes into consideration our international commitments in term of environment. It also ensures comfortable economic environment for growth across the sectors.

"The plan is a joint effort of all the concerned energy-related authorities and all executive councils in the UAE, and under the supervision of the federal government represented by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and The Future.

Although Dubai has had a 2050 clean energy aim for some time, the new plan is the first UAE-wide strategy. A major part of the plan is the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park which was announced in 2012 and is currently under construction. The park aims to make Dubai a global centre of clean energy and green economy.