Uber Kenya signs deals with nine firms for driver benefits

Uber Kenya has announced its partnerships with nine firms in a bid to create easy access to vital services for its partners and drivers.

The nine companies the ride-sharing firm signed deals with are the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), MP Shah Hospital, an emergency services firm Flare, the car dealer Toyotsu, Huawei, Techno, Essilor, Kingsway, and Telkom Kenya.

The businesses will be hosted in the company’s Greenlight Hub in Kenya’s capital city – resource centre for technical support.

“We listened closely to thousands of drivers and from their feedback we were able to identify the benefits they mostly want access to, and so Uber Rewards was developed,” commented Emmah Mutunga, Greenlight Hub Manager at Uber Kenya.

Flare will offer first aid training to Uber drivers, the MP-Shah Hospital will provide regular free check-ups, whilst drivers can receive free eye check-ups from Essilor.

“Uber values driver-partners and we are always looking to enhance their experience while saving on their costs, in order for them to make the most from their small businesses,” stated Loic Amado, General Manager of Uber East Africa.

“We believe these rewards will help drivers have a better driving experience when using the Uber app.”