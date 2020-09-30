Article
Technology

HUAWEI launches digital payment option in the MEA region

By Georgia Wilson
September 30, 2020
HUAWEI launches its digital payment option - Mondia Pay - on HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) in the MEA region...

In partnership with Mondua Pay, Huawei will provide those in the Middle East and Africa with Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) services. The ambition is to provide those in the region with a seamless and contactless payment solution for those in the region, via HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS).

As part of its commitments to support developers in the MEA region, HUAWEI has been working closely with the digital payment fintech company - Mondia Pay. The strategic partnership between the two will allow for increased DCB coverage and in app purchases (IAP) capabilities.

“This new partnership with Huawei is an endorsement of Mondia Pay’s industry expertise and deep routed knowledge of Africa. Customers across the continent will benefit from our fully integrated digital payment technology to make frictionless payments in a fast, safe and secure manner. We also support the natural progression towards cashless societies, fast-tracked by current affairs such as COVID-19,” commented Simon Rahmann, CEO Mondia Pay.

Those who use HUAWEI and the smartphone HONOR in 20 countries in the MEA region will be able to make secure cashless payments without the need for a bank card. 

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with Mondia Pay to provide our users across the MEA region with even more payment options. Mondia Pay allows for contactless payment without the need for bank cards in a safe and secure manner that protects the privacy of users. This partnership is part of Huawei’s ongoing commitment to make it easier for local and global developers to offer their services to millions more people in the MEA region,” concluded Adam Xiao, Managing Director, HMS and Consumer Cloud Service for Huawei Consumer Business Group MEA.

huaweiMondia Paydigital paymentsFintech
