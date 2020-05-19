United Nations and DHL prepare Mauritius' airport disaster defences

DHL Group and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will conduct the disaster preparedness program, otherwise known as Get Airports Ready for Disaster (GARD) at the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius.

Our Sister Publication, Supply Chain Digital, originally covered this story.

A range of international agencies and government bodies from Seychelles and Reunion Island will come together and share skills and experience at a dedicated workshop.

United Nations Resident Coordinator for Mauritius and UNDP Resident Representative Simon Springett, Said: “This important workshop will be the first of its kind to be held in Africa and the first for a small island state and will build upon the support of the UNDP in Mauritius in supporting Disaster Management and Disaster Risk reduction.”

DHL Group Director of Humanitarian Affairs Chris Weeks said: “The GARD workshop allows us to work with authorities to increase the surge capacity of airports after natural disasters. It also helps to improve the overall coordination across various organizations involved in relief efforts when a disaster hits. Using our logistics expertise and the partnership with UNDP, we have together completed 30 GARD workshops and trained 600 people at airports around the world.”

DHL Mauritius Country Manager, Rahman Bholah, said, “During natural calamities, the Airport becomes the centre for international support after a natural disaster has hit. The GARD program is coordinated jointly with the national stakeholders – from airport authorities to emergency services such as the special mobile force, police helicopter squadron as well as the security manager. It is therefore vital to prepare all relevant stakeholders to be able to work hand in hand in this situation and to develop a contingency plan that will respond well to an emergency and its potential humanitarian impact”.

