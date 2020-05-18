Urban Design Challenge initiative launches in Riyadh

Engineering students from Alfaisal University are using their skills to develop their vision for sustainable housing in Riyadh as part of the Urban Design Challenge initiative.

Taking place under the patronage of The Happold Foundation in partnership with Alfaisal University, BuroHappold Engineering, Henning Larsen Architects and Knight Frank Real Estate Consultants, the event is the first of a series of seven – each one focussing on a particular topic.

The first challenge launched in February was titled 'Housing and the Integrated Neighbourhoods' and requires students to design a future neighbourhood of Riyadh. Particular emphasis is given to designing for the low consumption of energy and water, the use of sustainable materials, integrating appropriate community related facilities, reducing the need for car travel and cost effectiveness.

Stefan Burch, Head of Knight Frank Saudi Arabia, said: ‘‘As one of the world’s leading real estate consultants, Knight Frank is delighted to contribute to the Urban Design Challenge. Providing suitable and sustainable housing for the young of Saudi Arabia is an on-going challenge that is dominating the residential market. We believe that through engaging with the youth of Saudi Arabia, the industry can develop ideas and potential solutions to the current issues faced by those looking to purchase a home. As land cost and availability continues to be a concern, developing innovative and sustainable housing solutions for the growing population will be a key challenge in the short to medium term.’’

