Article
Leadership & Strategy

US oil giant Chevron to divest 75 percent of South African business

By mahlokoane percy ngwato
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

US oil company Chevron has announced that it is planning to sell 75 percent of its South African business unit including a refinery in Cape Town with a daily output of 110,000 barrrels.

Chevron said its call for expression of interest was in line with a three-year asset sales programme it announced in 2014. In addition to the Cape Town refinery, Chevron also has interests in a lubricants plant in Durban as well as its own network of Caltex service stations.

Mark Nelson, the company's president for international products, issued a statement which said: “This demonstrates Chevron's continuing focus on balancing our global portfolio with our long-term business priorities, and it is aligned with our previously announced $15 billion divestment program.”

Chevron has already disposed of several assets in Africa's top crude exporter Nigeria, as oil majors globally looked to cut costs and streamline business models in an over-supplied oil market and plunging prices.

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Read the December Issue of African Business Review.

SOURCE: [REUTERS

<a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/gallery-124399p1.html?cr=00&pl=edit-00">LesPalenik</a> / <a href="http://www.shutterstock.com/editorial?cr=00&pl=edit-00">Shutterstock.com</a> 

South AfricaOilChevronCaltex
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability