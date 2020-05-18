Article
Vincitore Palacio real estate launches in Dubai

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC has launched its flagship project in Dubai  – Vincitore Palacio, a branded and exclusive residential development located in Arjan, Dubailand. 

Vijay C. Doshi, Founder and Managing Director at Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC, said: “Vincitore Real Estate is a boutique real estate development committed to introducing the new-age concept of 'branded quality real estate at value par excellence'. Our three pillars - quality, style and functionality - help us create this ‘niche’ segment. Additionally, our current and future developments reflect our main goal of significantly contributing to Dubai’s thriving property market to further bolster quality standards and industry growth.” 

Vincitore Palacio will include 175 residential units including spacious studios, as well as one and two bedroomed apartments. It will also include a double-height lobby, ornamental façade, custom-designed elevators, 60-foot temperature controlled swimming pool, sunlit gymnasium with steam and sauna measuring over 3,000 square feet, landscaped garden and round-the-clock secured access with video intercom.

