W. Giertsen Energy Solutions opens office in Nairobi

May 19, 2020
May 19, 2020
The Norwegian solar power firm, W. Giertsen Energy Solutions, has opened a regional office in Nairobi, Kenya.

The company has increased its efforts to expanding the southern African market.

The new office will be used for both marketing and logistics, covering sub-Saharan Africa.

With the addition of the new building, W. Giertsen Energy Solutions aims to increase sales in its solar-powered lamps, street lighting, and water pumps.

“We won’t be the cheapest but we will give good value for money,” remarked Frank Mohn, CEO of W. Giertsen Energy Solutions.

The off-grid power solutions market is becoming more prominent in rural areas, for both households and businesses.

W. Giertsen Energy Solutions launched operations in Kenya in 2011, when it developed solar panels at the Dadaab Refugee Camp.

Since 2011, the firm has installed four water pumps for farmers in Siaya, Mwingi, and Ahero, each costing approximately Sh9,000 (US$89.97).

