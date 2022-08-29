Watchmaker Audemars Piguet opens first hotel in Switzerland

Audemars Piguet has much to celebrate in 2022. Not only is the Swiss luxury watchmaker marking the 50th anniversary of its famed Royal Oak watch, but it opened its first-ever hotel.

Located in the Vallee de Joux, a centre of Swiss watchmaking and the home of Audemars Piguet since its founding in the village of Le Brassus in 1875, the four-star Hotel des Horlogers pays tribute to the watchmaker’s values around origin and craft, while also championing sustainable practices and Switzerland’s horological heritage.

Just steps from the Museum Atelier Audemars Piguet, the four-star avant-garde hotel was designed by the award-winning architectural studio Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG) and realised by Swiss architecture office CCHE.

The building, which meets the latest Minergie-Eco requirements for energy efficiency and eco-responsible construction, features a modern but rustic exterior whose cleverly-design vegetated ramp roofs meld seamlessly into the natural landscape.

The building harnesses a local wood-based heating network, which recycles bio waste, to provide hot water and heating. The entire hotel is paperless, and there is a zero-plastic policy.

