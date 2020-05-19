Swiss fintech firm Numbrs partners with Allianz

The Switzerland-based fintech company, Numbrs, has announced its partnership with the German financial services firm, Allianz.

The agreement will see Numbrs offer its customers a solution on its app for the purchase of high-performance insurance products.

Allianz Germany’s product ‘My Household’ will now be available on the Numbrs app in ‘Money Store’.

“We have been witnessing a clear trend towards mobile banking for years, and not just among the ‘digital natives,’” commented Martin Saidler, Founder and CEO of Numbrs Personal Finance AG.

“Our users are accustomed to organizing their lives entirely via their smartphones and expect a product range in the financial services sector that covers all areas of life. In particular, this also includes insurance.”

“We are delighted to have found a renowned partner in Allianz with whom we can offer not only high-performance products but also jointly simplify the purchase of insurance coverage, thus making it user-friendly.”

“The cooperation goes beyond product offerings for the Money Store%u200A—%u200Awe also want to work together to develop fast and simple application processes as well as new functionalities for mobile applications,” stated Rainald Kirchberg, Head of Bancassurance and Project Management at Allianz Beratungs und Vertriebs AG.

“Our core competencies as an insurer and the know-how of the technology company Numbrs can therefore complement each other very well.”