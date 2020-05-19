Marriott International strengthens Kenya presence with second Four Points hotel

Marriott International, Inc. announced on 6 November the opening of its second Four Points by Sheraton hotel in Kenya’s capital city.

The 172-room hotel will be located in the main complex of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi’s largest airport, and will overlook the Nairobi National Park.

The American hospitality company now have two hotels in the “World’s Wildlife Capital”, with their other based in the Hurlingham neighbourhood of the city – the business district.

“Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport is a great addition to our East Africa portfolio and strengthens our rapidly growing presence in the region,” commented Alex Kyriakidis, President and Managing Director of Middle East and Africa for Marriott International.

“As a gateway city into the continent, Nairobi is a natural travel hub. We are confident that with its blend of stylish comfort and genuine service at an honest value, the hotel will meet the rising demand for high-calibre lodging in this fast-growing market and soon emerge as a leading choice among business and leisure travellers.”

The hotel features luxurious facilities such as a rooftop pool, fitness centre, and spa.

“The hotel’s unique location together with its warm and genuine service and the defining elements of the Four Points brand is a winning combination that will set us apart,” stated Vivek Mathur, General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport.

“We are committed to offering guests an uncomplicated travel experience and exactly what they need while on the road be it for business or for leisure.”