Women dominate the African Utility Week Industry Awards in Cape Town

Women are making an invaluable contribution to the power and water industries, as reflected by the many women winners at the 2017 African Utility Week Industry Awards in Cape Town last week. Three of the awards (Lifetime Achievement, Outstanding Contribution to Power, Young Energy Leader Award) were won by women.



More than 750 top level power and water professionals attended the fourth edition of the African Utility Week Industry Awards gala dinner which honour pioneering utilities, projects and people in the energy and water industry on the continent.





Scene from the African Utility Week Industry Award, Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town

Lifetime achievement award:

Winner: Helen Tarnoy, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Aldwych International Ltd, United Kingdom, an engineering company that has been involved in some of the most successful independent power projects on the African continent.



“I first went to Africa in 1998 and I have never left; so I have almost 20 years of working in the independent power sector in Africa,” Helen said in a pre-recorded video acceptance speech. “I won’t say that it wasn’t a struggle in the beginning, it was. There was a lot of education to be done about how private companies could contribute to the economies of the countries in which they were working by providing sustainable power at an affordable price. That is still what we aim to do today. The difference today is that we are seeing more and more people coming into the market.”





Outstanding contribution award: Water

Winner: Philip Gichuki, Managing Director, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, Kenya



“It is a great honour to win this award,” said an overjoyed Eng. Gichuki on Wednesday evening. He continued: “this is meant for my staff. It is this dedicated team that has made this happen. I look forward to continue to work with them every day in order to make a difference in people’s lives.”





Outstanding Woman of the Year in Power/Water

Winner: Rose Kaggwa, Director: Business and Scientific Services, National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Uganda



“Women must aim to be the best they can be, because at the end of the day, the best multi-tasker is a woman,” Rose Kaggwa said after receiving her award, adding “in order for us to create change, when we say ‘water for all’ and we say ‘sanitation is a right’ it cannot be done without women. So women must rise up and begin to speak.”



Power Utility of the Year

Winner: Ethiopian Electric Power, Ethiopia



Mr Abeb Kahsay, Executive Officer of EEP received this very prestigious award for the company: “It is an honour to be here and hold this award. It is a sign of the success of what we have achieved so far. It will strengthen us for the future to work even harder to serve our people so that we can address the problems of the community.”



Water Utility of the Year

Winner: Lilongwe Water Board, Malawi



“We have made a lot of improvements and innovations in the last couple of years and this has made a difference in how we deliver our service in Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi,” said a very pleased Alfonso Chikuni , CEO of Lilongwe Water Board, on Wednesday evening. “This award is for all the employees of Lilongwe Water Board who really took to the new institutional direction and approach that we had to take before we could produce results.”

Winners of the Industry Awards gather for a group picture