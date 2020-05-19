WYG appoints former PwC Director Freddy Bob-Jones as Africa Director

The UK-based professional services firm, WYG, has appointed Freddy Bob-Jones as its new Africa Director.

Bob-Jones will manage work on international development within the company’s Africa operations, targeting infrastructure for growth and development, climate resilience, and governance projects.

The new Director will be based in WYG’s office in Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi.

Prior to his new position, Bob-Jones worked for PwC, Atos, and Deloitte, having more than 17 years of experience in managing and delivering complex programmes.

The programmes have been delivered to countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Yemen, and Iraq.

“It is a fantastic time to be in Africa, as the continent continues to grow its diverse economies and societies. WYG is a long-term partner in Africa’s growth narrative and I look forward to working to expand our capabilities across the continent,” remarked Bob-Jones.

“Freddy’s appointment is an important move for WYG as we take steps to further enhance our growing capabilities and expertise in Africa,” commented Jesper Damgaard, Managing Director of International Development at WYG.

“His extensive knowledge of the African market and global experience with international development and donor-funded projects make him a valuable addition to the team.”