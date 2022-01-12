Abu Dhabi kicks off sustainability events, London to follow

Marking the first major sustainability event after the COP26 climate change conference back in November, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will kick off next week, January 15, with a week-long sustainability agenda designed to maintain the climate action momentum already made and help to drive acceleration.

Continuing the climate action charge, but this time in London (and virtually), BizClik Media Group’s Sustainability LIVE the following month will directly address the climate change challenges and opportunities facing businesses today, providing both discussions and solutions; while Economist Impact’s Sustainability Week in March will examine how existing policy and regulatory frameworks have addressed climate changes and the progress made so far on emission-reduction commitments.

Here, we outline these three key sustainability events for business leaders taking place over the next few months.

1 . Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW)

January 15-19

Abu Dhabi (and virtual)

Now in its 14th year, Masdar-hosted Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2022 will act as a catalyst for COP27, which is scheduled for Egypt in 2022, and COP28, which will be hosted by the UAE in 2023. More than 45,000 people from 175 countries will come together during ADSW, both in Abu Dhabi and virtually, to hear from and engage with global sustainability leaders, including heads of state, policymakers, and international business leaders, as the UAE aims to move the agenda of global sustainability forward and accelerate pathways to net zero. Among key events during the week – the ADSW Summit, WISER Forum and the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum. The event provides opportunities for global collaboration, knowledge sharing, investment and advancing new technological innovations that will take the global sustainability agenda forward and turn plans into action.

Speakers Among the 500 global speakers are Rishi Kapoor, Co-CEO, Investcorp; John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate; Alok Sharma MP, COP26 President; Ferid Belhaj, VP of the World Bank Group; and Karen Wong, global head of ESG, State Street Global Advisors.

2 Sustainability LIVE, London

February 23-24, 2022

Tobacco Dock, London (and virtual)

Organised by BizClik Media Group, and taking place over two days in London and virtually, Sustainability LIVE will convene some of the world’s largest companies to showcase their ESG strategies and address the challenges facing the world today. With a focus on creating actionable change and real-world partnerships, the conference agenda will deliver a mix of keynote speeches, live roundtables, and inspirational presentations with core themes including ESG strategies, renewable energy, sustainable supply chains, ethical finance, and diversity and inclusion. Discover how businesses are working towards zero, and participate in roundtables with industry leaders discussing everything from decarbonising global retail and achieving sustainability in the supply chain, to food security and how micro-mobility can turn out cities green.

Speakers Expect to hear from more than 60 key speakers, leading business heads of sustainability and CSOs, including from Tech Mahindra, Zurich Insurance Group, Bank of New Zealand, Manulife Financial Corporation, Radisson Hotel Group, Bayer, Siemens AG, Petronas, Lloyds Bank and the European Space Agency, among others. Key speakers include Sheri Finish, global executive partner, sustainable supply chain at IBM; Wink Haagsma, director of corporate responsibility at PwC; Nicole Berg, VP of Cross Mobile Engineering at SAP; and Jane Goodland, group head of sustainability at the London Stock Exchange Group.

3 7th Annual Sustainability Week, London and virtual

March 21-24, 2022

etc.venues St. Paul’s, London (and virtual)

Over four days, the seventh edition of Economist Impact’s Sustainability Week is set to examine how existing policy and regulatory frameworks have addressed climate changes and the progress made so far on emission-reduction commitments. Bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs and researchers from around the world, the event will assess how society can take a more holistic approach to sustainability in order to achieve targets and deliver significant impact. Attracting 8000-plus virtual attendees and 500+ London attendees in 2020, this year will deliver some 150 speakers and more than 65 sessions, from keynotes interviews and panels to presentations, roundtables and fireside chats with topics including farming for the future,, financing innovation in climate tech, innovation in green finance, the hydrogen debate, setting a new vision for China and fuelling the future of aviation.

Speakers Nick Watts, chief sustainability officer, NHS, Rebecca Marmot, CSO, Unilever, Lea Weermelin, minister of the environment, Denmark, president of Austria to minister of the environment for Greece, Beth Thoren, director environmental action emcee Patagonia, Ethan brown, CEO beyond meat, Thomas Becker, VP sustainability, BMW group.