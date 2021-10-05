Audi Launches New Sustainable Event: Green Neighbour Weeks

To run from October through to December, Audi will be hosting the ‘Green neighbour Weeks’ - a series of events to be held at Audi Forum Ingolstadt. Over the nine weeks, the events will focus on the company’s social commitment to environmental protection.

The Green Market

Starting the ‘Green Neighbour Weeks’ on Friday, October 8, Audi will launch the event by introducing attendees to the sustainable products and hands-on activities happening in the Ingolstadt area.

The aim of the event is to help advance environmental protection in the region via sustainable concepts and assuming responsibility for future generations.

"At Audi, we live our social commitment in a variety of ways. Both in Ingolstadt and at our other sites around the world, our social commitment shapes the self-image of our brand. It is in this spirit that Audi strives to be a good neighbour. Initiatives such as the Green Market and the Green Neighbour Weeks promote environmental awareness and partnership with people from the region,” said Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources Dr. Sabine Maaßen.

Audi will also showcase its current projects when it comes to environmental protection, including its fight for the protection and conservation of biodiversity via ‘Mission:Zero’, as well as its efforts to design its sites to be close to nature, and how Audi is working with partners in the region to advance sustainability via short transportation distances and regional value creation.

Markus Wasmeier

At the event, Markus Wasmeier will discuss his efforts in natural conservation on October 13. Wasmeier will discuss his private, open-air museum which he hopes brings environmental education for visitors, as well as discussing his latest “Biene Pauline” project in cooperation with Audi Environmental Foundation.

Audi’s Social and Environmental Self-Image

Demonstrating that being a good neighbour means social and environmental commitment, Audi - for October 8 - has converted a decommissioned test e-vehicle into an insect hotel, where younger visitors can complete the exhibition by leaving their mark on the vehicle, and can also ride a small electric cart - the Audi e-tron Racers.