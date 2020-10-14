DHL Freight increases commitment to green logistics

In a recent announcement made by DHL Freight, the company has reported further commitments to reducing its greenhouse gases and pollutants in line with its GoGreen program.

In its recent white paper , DHL Freight introduces measures, services and solutions to help its customers improve their supply chain sustainability.

By 2050 Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to reduce its logistics emissions to zero, with 50% expected to be reduced by 2025. Sustainable achievements the group has made so far include a 35% improvement compared to 2007 for its CO2 efficiency.

"As a leader in logistics, we want to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero. This is a path that requires courage to test technologies and alternatives, but it also requires persuasion in order to get business partners on board to drive change together. We can reach real decarbonization in logistics only in collaboration with all players," says Antje Huber, Senior Vice President Marketing & Strategy, responsible for green logistics at DHL Freight.

As part of its portfolio, DHL Freight has a range of solutions to help its customers improve their environmental footprint via logistics, including:

Its premium service DHL Freight Eurapid which allows groupage shipments to reach their destination in a climate-neutral way in 24 to 48 hours

Digital tools that enable appropriate CO2 monitoring in the supply chain to develop emissions transparency

The support of certified GoGreen specialists to evaluate transport scenarios

The use of alternative engine technologies in its vehicle fleet

The use of 30 LNG trucks that use 15% less fuel than diesel in Europe

The testing of electric rucks in heavy duty transport and promoting hydrogen technologies

“In situations where emissions cannot be avoided at present, DHL Freight invests in recognised climate protection projects to ensure certified compensation. This contributes to the climate neutralization of the entire supply chain,” commented DHL in a company statement.

