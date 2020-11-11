DHL Supply Chain deploys first electric 16 tonne truck

Joining the DHL Supply Chain fleet, DHL has deployed its new Volvo FL Electric 4x2 rigid in London making deliveries in the West End shopping district. The vehicle is powered by four 200kWh batteries with a capacity to run for 120 miles and can carry 12 pallets weighing up to 6 tonnes.

The vehicle is a zero emissions vehicle, it will not contribute any carbon or harmful emissions into the environment, and is 3 star compliant to the London Direct Vision Standard, supporting the safety of road users and all round visibility.

The announcement made by DHL reflects its commitments to ensuring its fleet is the ‘best in class’, offering the highest level of service to its customers as well as driving its ambitious Go Green mission.

“As the market leader in contract logistics, and part of the world’s largest logistics group, we have a responsibility to reach for ambitious sustainability targets as we deliver best in class solutions for our customers. We are very proud and excited that our investment in the UK’s first operational fully-electric large commercial vehicle is just another example of how we are doing that. The Volvo FL Electric is the perfect solution to the challenges of urban logistics, allowing us to make deliveries in densely populated inner-city locations where air quality and noise pollution challenges are highest,” commented Ian Clough, Managing Director, Network Logistics and Transport, UK & Ireland, DHL Supply Chain.

“Operating a Volvo FL Electric, particularly where it can be charged with electricity from renewable sources, is a powerful step towards more sustainable city distribution. We are confident this new addition to DHL’s fleet will help to improve air quality and reduce traffic noise; and since it produces no tail-pipe exhaust emissions, it is perfect for operation within London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone," added Christian Coolsaet, Managing Director of Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland.

Image source: DHL