EcoVadis: new carbon action to tackle climate change

In an announcement made by EcoVadis, the company reports its new carbon action to tackle climate change and drive long term emission reduction.

The first of its kind Carbon Action Module will be revealed during Climate Week NYC 202. The module has been designed to reduce emissions in the supply chain and enable organisations to increase their fight against climate change.

In an analysis report conducted by EcoVadis, the company identified a large shortfall in supplier carbon reporting and action. The report also identified that the majority of organisations only address their direct and indirect emissions, neglecting the value chain.

“The climate crisis demands that we take urgent action to combat the impact of carbon emissions,” commented Pierre-Francois Thaler, co-CEO of EcoVadis.

“The greatest opportunity for creating real change is through supply chain action. Our vision is to provide organizations, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, with the tools and know-how needed to address their own carbon footprint reductions, and, in turn, to engage their suppliers to do the same.”

The comprehensive solution provided by EcoVadis enables customers to drive real change and measure their impact. The solution includes: Carbon rating and scorecards, a carbon calculator and enhanced CSR metrics.

The Carbon Action Module will include advanced features similar to EcoVadis’s Sustainability Intelligence Suite. The module is designed to complement existing solutions already on the market to close the gap for SMEs.

