MENA region prime location for low-carbon hydrogen – CEBC

Blue hydrogen can pave the way for renewable-based green hydrogen

Blue hydrogen is produced from fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage technology. Blue hydrogen is essential, as the existing fossil fuels can be used to generate low carbon-based hydrogen. Once the infrastructure for blue hydrogen is set up, it is easier to then transition to renewable-based green hydrogen. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on 17 January 2021 to establish the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance, which is focused on both blue and green hydrogen (Mubadala, 2021). This MoU is meant to establish a strategic collaboration to encourage investment and development of technology, equipment, production of green hydrogen, and manufacturing of synthetic fuel.

CEBC’s HES working group aims to provide a platform to accelerate the developments in low-carbon hydrogen technology, research, policy recommendations, networking, and investment opportunities. Since its inception, the HES working group has conducted research to identify all the ongoing and upcoming green and blue hydrogen projects. This research includes key data on the developers, partners, and potential off-takers for green and blue hydrogen production.

CEBC’s research has indicated that the MENA countries have been especially active in ramping up their involvement in green and blue hydrogen projects, especially in 2021. Fig. 3 demonstrates that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is at the forefront of the green and blue hydrogen race in the MENA region, holding the highest share of approximately 29% as of 2021. This is in line with the UAE’s aim to boost its clean energy contribution from 25% to 50% by 2050. The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy (DCES) 2050 aims to provide 75% of Dubai with clean energy by 2050.