Net Zero: Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Furthers Efforts

Becoming Net Zero by 2040

Marking an important milestone on its journey to reduce value chain emissions by 30% and become net zero by 2030, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has certified two of its manufacturing sites in Sweden and Spain as carbon neutral.

This certification marks CCEP’s first sites to be carbon neutral and will serve as a pilot programme for at least six other sites to become carbon neutral by the end of 2023 (in accordance with the international standard PAS 2060).

CCEP’s Programme

The pilot programme that CCEP is establishing will be a key part of its emissions reduction targets. CCEP plans to focus on its own value chain emissions before investing in verified carbon offset projects, and prioritising those that remove carbon from the atmosphere to take away the remaining emissions.

Why Spain and Sweden?

CCEP chose its sites in Spain and Sweden to be a part of the programme due to their demonstration of a historic reduction in carbon emissions and their plans to reduce emissions over the next three years.

Both sites are already using 100% renewable electricity and have made a number of changes to further reduce the emissions on-site.

Reduction efforts so far include:

The Jordbro site in Sweden has reduced its total emissions to only 1275 tonnes CO2e over the past five years; a reduction of 68% per litre of product produced. This was achieved by using CO2 - for carbonated drinks - from a carbon neutral source, installing LED lighting at the warehouses and all making all forklifts electric.

The Vilas de Turbón site in Spain over the past five years has reduced its total emissions to only 87 tonnes CO2e; a reduction of 36% per litre of product produced. This was achieved by installing LED lighting, adding frequency converters to its water pumps, and installing a biomass boiler.

To offset remaining emissions both sites have purchased Gold Standard certified carbon credits from a reforestation project, which will support an area of the savannah damaged by agricultural activity through reforestation and ecosystem restoration.

“Driving effective long-term change in our environmental impact is a key priority for us, which is why we have committed to reducing emissions as far as we can before offsetting. We’re delighted to recognise this significant milestone for CCEP, and the teams who are helping us to accelerate our progress in reducing our emissions across our supply chain. This is a very important moment, and a great example of how our investment and commitment to innovation is helping to bring us closer to our net zero ambition,” commented José Antonio Echeverría, Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer, CCEP.

Image source