PwC: The big reset debate in trade, climate and skills

The opportunity for a big reset in trade, climate and skills post COVID-19, will be the focus of PricewaterhouseCoopers 12th International Development Conference to be held virtually this month (November).

The big reset: A new ambition for development will bring together leading figures in the development community to explore new ways of working following the pandemic and will be held as a series of three online events from November 24-26.

The three focus points of #TheBigReset will be:

The big climate reset: securing a climate resilient future – Tuesday, November 24, 12-1.30pm.

The big skills reset: education and skills for growth and prosperity – Wednesday November 25, 9-10.30am

The big trade reset: new priorities for the UK’s aid and trade agenda – Thursday November 26, 10.30am-12pm.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified challenges in development, but it has also ignited new ways of working, new ideas and new possibilities. The opportunity for a Big Reset is real and it is time to redefine the ambition for development,” commented PwC.

The keynote speaker for the big trade reset will be Antonia Romeo, Permanent Secretary of the Department for International Trade.

The session will explore how the UK can reset its trade relationships amid the disruptions of Brexit and COVID-19, by rejuvenating its partnerships with emerging economies across Africa and Asia. It will also look at how it can deliver a more integrated aid and trade agenda.

Also taking part in the session will be Emma Wade-Smith, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, Nevin Bradford, Chief Executive, CiplaQIL, the Ugandan pharmaceuticals company and Giles Bolton, Responsible Sourcing for Tesco.

The session on climate change will hear from government, development finance institutions and climate experts on how we can achieve green development. “Climate change is arguably the biggest strategic challenge facing our world today, with multi-nation commitment and access to climate finance being critical,” comment PwC.

Among the speakers will be Professor Denise Bower OBE, Executive Board member, Mott MacDonald and Sir Nicholas Kay KCMG, COP26 Regional Ambassador for Africa.

The big skills re-set will be led with an address by Baroness Sugg, Minister for Foreign and Development Affairs and UK Special Envoy for Girls’ Education.

The session will look at the interlock between education, skills and employment for the poorest people in the world, with a particular focus on girls and women.

How can today’s disrupted education and training systems prepare the next generation for jobs and prosperity in a rapidly evolving economic context? Will be the question being discussed.

If you would like to attend any of these sessions click on the link below or if you have any questions, contact Naana Appiateng ([email protected]).

