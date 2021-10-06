UK Manufacturers Upgrade Factories to drive Sustainability

Only 31% of Materials Used in Manufacturing are Sustainable

For 26% of manufacturers building a new factory or upgrading an existing one, improving sustainability is the biggest driver for UK decision-makers, according to Visual Components. 89% are confident in helping the UK Government to reach net zero by 2050.

In the short term, almost half of manufacturers identified the reduction of power usage as a top sustainability priority in the manufacturing process, with 45% prioritising the reduction of consumables.

Reality

Despite good intentions, the industry’s reality is a different story when it comes to sustainability; only 31% of materials used in manufacturing are sustainable, coupled with only 32% f processes being powered by renewable energy.

24% of respondents are acknowledging that remaining compliant with regulations was a big driver to build new sites or upgrade existing ones, including the need to meet directives such as the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED) and the right to repair law for household appliances in the UK.

“Our study reveals a disparity between the organisations that wish to enhance their sustainability credentials and where they currently are in terms of sustainable materials use,” said Steve Morris, Country Manager UK & I at Visual Components.

“Looking ahead, it’s pleasing to see that 28% are very confident of hitting the 2050 net zero carbon emissions target, with 61% also feeling fairly confident. In preparation for this, factory redesign and rebuild will be key and this is where simulation software can really make the difference in getting the most sustainable and cost effective designs.”

Who are Visual Components?

Founded in 1999, Visual Components is a developer of 3D manufacturing simulation software and solutions. Visual Components’ goal is to make manufacturing design and simulation technology easy to use and accessible to manufacturers of all sizes.

Today the company is a global leader in manufacturing simulation and a trusted technology partner to other leading organisations.