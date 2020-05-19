Pilots on South African budget air travel company 1time Airlines will become the first airline in Africa to use the iPad 2 tablet computer as an Electronic Flight Bag (EFB).

Apple’s latest version of the tablet acts as a paperless application which includes crucial information such as exchange/mail capacity, the most recent weather updates, passenger information and performance manuals, all of which would normally be carried in a flight bag.

The iPad 2 can also calculate weight and balance electronically and has been cleared by the American Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) as a device that doesn't interfere with airplane electronics.

1time Airlines are only the third in the world to use the devices, after Alaska Airlines and American Airlines and has been cleared by the American Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) as a device that doesn't interfere with airplane electronics.

"The EFB application for the iPad 2 is truly unique, and will help our flight crews perform flight management tasks more easily, swiftly, and efficiently. It also results in the creation of a paperless environment," said 1time's Chief Executive Officer, Rodney James.

An EFB is an electronic management device used onboard flights to simplify aviation operations and perform calculations such as fuel and performance data of the aircraft.