Africa’s first data centre conference DataCloud Africa is being held in Marrakech

The first DataCloud Africa conference is being held in Marrakech, Morocco, on 28 September.

The forum is expected to attract more than 250 domestic and international delegates to discuss data centres, cloud, and edge computing.

The event will focus on investment, connectivity, networking, and data centre deployment across the continent.

Companies are expected to address Africa’s IT trends, digital ecosystems, and technological growth.

To launch the event, the continent established its 28-member Africa Data Centre Association.

SEE ALSO:

The organisation elected Fatoumata Sarr Dieng, the Director of International Operations at the Senegalese telecommunications firm Sonatel, as President.

“All data centre companies can join our association. At the moment we have 28 members from everywhere in Africa,” the President informed Data Economy.

“Our new association has three objectives. First, we want to put together our assets in Africa to hold our data in Africa.”

“The second is to reduce the problem of latency and connectivity we have in Africa.

“And finally, our main objective is to be a big actor in the new digital economy.”