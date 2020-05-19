ATIB: digitally transforming its banking operation

Assaray Trade and Investment Bank (ATIB) partners with Temenos to replace its legacy systems driving its transformation strategy.

Recognised as one of the most structured and advanced banks in the country, the Libyan bank has been operating for more than 20 years, providing financial services to over 50,000 customers nationwide.

How will Temeos’ cloud-native and cloud-agnostic platform power ATIB’s digital transformation strategy?

The new platform will help improve ATIB’s operational efficiency, its cost to income ratio and help the bank quickly launch new digital products for retail and corporate banking to improve customer experience and the bank’s overall growth.

“Temenos’ track record for delivering class-leading software and its extensive presence in the Middle East made it the obvious partner for this ambitious project. Deploying Temenos’ cloud-native, cloud-agnostic technology will allow us to benefit from rapid ROI and reap the benefits of remarkable efficiency gains and cost savings. Temenos technology will help us innovate at speed, and deliver enhanced digital banking products and better experiences to our customers. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our journey towards digitalization and, most importantly, means we are better able to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” commented Farouk Laabidi, General Manager, ATIB.

SEE ALSO:

In selecting Temenos’ technologically advanced cloud-native and cloud-agnostic platform ATIB will replace its core legacy banking systems in order to accelerate its digital transformation.

“We are proud to partner with ATIB as they make this significant investment in digital banking technology and move towards a more customer-centric banking model. Together, Temenos Infinity and Temenos Transact will drive simplicity and efficiency and help to reduce the bank’s operating costs. Furthermore, Temenos’ multi award-winning Islamic Banking solution and Model Bank approach will ensure the fastest timeframe for delivery so that ATIB can quickly realize the benefits of its new end to end digital platform,” added Jean-Paul Mergeai, Managing Director, Middle East & Africa.

For more information on business topics in Africa, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief Africa.

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter.