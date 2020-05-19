BT prepared for UK’s fibre roll out

The largest broadband provider in the UK, BT, has revealed it is ready to help roll out full-fibre across the country.

The announcement follows the nation’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to roll out full-fibre in the UK, to both homes and businesses, Reuters reported.

The Prime Minister aims to have fibre in 4mn premises by March 2021, and 15mn by the mid-2020s.

“On network investment, we welcome the government’s ambition for full-fiber broadband across the country and we are confident we will see further steps to stimulate investment,” stated Philip Jansen, Chief Executive Officer at BT.

“We are ready to play our part to accelerate the pace of roll-out, in a manner that will benefit both the country and our shareholders, and we are engaging with the government and (regulator) Ofcom on this.”

BT saw its first-quarter trading results beat market expectations on 2 August, leading to its announcement – with its adjusted revenue reaching £5.63bn (US$6.82bn) and its adjusted core earnings hitting £1.96bn ($2.38bn).

The nation’s Prime Minister argued the previous target of reaching full-fibre coverage by 2033 was “laughably unambitious”.