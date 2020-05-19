Ericsson and Sony Ericsson are running the ‘Apps for Africa’ competition for budding app developers in sub-Saharan Africa.

The regional competition invites local developers to submit innovative ideas and mobile applications for Android devices, with entries automatically registered for the global competition.

‘Apps for Africa’ is designed to promote the development of innovative ideas and mobile applications from a variety of environments and situations peculiar to the region. These are expected to enable new opportunities for people to collaborate, innovate, learn, care and participate in more efficient ways that positively impact our environment.

The competition is open to students and to small and medium sized enterprises based in the region; it has been split into four sub competitions in East, West, Central and Southern Africa.

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Connecting to the internet in Africa: What's next?

Online marketing: What's next for the banner ad?

Aliko Dangote - the ultimate business leader

To read the latest edition of African Business Review, click here.

Interested developers in Southern Africa are required to register teams of two to four people online at http://www.ericssonapplicationawards.com/apps-for-africa-south before February 01, 2012 and submit either a video of idea or an Android based application that addresses the theme and makes use of at least one Ericsson Labs API (e.g. Mobile Location or Text To Speech) before February 28th, 2012.

Members of the winning teams in each region will each receive a Sony Ericsson Xperia phone, while teams in second place will receive Business Experience Packs (including Sony Ericsson MW600, office pro, McAfee, and a micro USB cable).

“We are delighted to be leading this initiative and feel it is an ideal way to showcase local African talent from across the continent,” said Lars Linden, Head of Ericsson, Region sub-Saharan Africa.

“As the usage of mobile phones has a direct impact on the way of life in Africa this is a prime example of how technology and innovation are elevating us to new levels of sophistication. We are anxious to see all of the creative submissions."

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.