CEVA Logistics secures sizeable Carrefour contract

CEVA Logistics has won a major contract with French retailer Carrefour.

The Netherlands-based supply chain management company, which employs over 40,000 workers worldwide, will manage deliveries to 60 Carrefour stores in the Paris area.

CEVA will be responsible for the successful daily transportation of Carrefour's soft drinks and dried food products while additionally managing reverse logistics such as packaging removal.

"Key to the success is to understand the way Carrefour and the stores operate", said CEVA's Managing Director France, Robert Plent.

"We permanently adapt our processes in order to deliver the best value to the stores. They like the entrepreneurial spirit and a swift decision-making process and this means we can design solutions for them which can be effective immediately.

"This includes challenging each other with concepts and ideas which will improve their business for the long-term. It also opens the potential to introduce other value-added services in the future."

CEVA has also opened a warehouse near Reims to house speciality products for Carrefour's developing parapharmacy project.