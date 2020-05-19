Chromecast Ultra is still value for money despite the twofold price increase

Google has recently unveiled a new Chromecast device, one of many revelations the company has made in recent days.

On sale in 15 countries from November, the new Chromecast Ultra will cost £69 (it costs $69 in the USA), more than double the cost of a current £30 Chromecast 2, already an upgrade on the original which was launched in 2013. In the UK it will be available from Google itself, Argos and Curry’s PC World.

The dongle-like device plugs into the back of televisions via an HDMI socket and allows users to ‘cast’ content from devices like laptops, smartphones and tablets. It comes with an app which acts as a shop to download compatible apps such as Google Play, BBC iPlayer and YouTube.

How is Chromecase Ultra different?

Chromecast Ultra looks no different to its predecessors, but is touted by Google as being 1.8 times faster than Chromecast 2 and able to support 4K Ultra High Definition televisions. It works in the same way by selecting the cast icon in the corner of your connected device.

The major justification for the extra cost is the compatibility with powerful new TVs, supported by an Ethernet port to allow a stable, high speed internet connection that is less prone to interruption. For those with a less powerful television, it probably is not worth spending this extra amount as Chromecast 2 is perfectly adequate providing the WiFi connection is stable.

However, £69 is still a very reasonable price for what will be an extremely high quality streaming service with a huge choice of content on tap.

On its product page, Google says: “Choose from 4K-enabled apps like Netflix and YouTube, or browse over 200,000 TV shows & movies, 30 million songs, plus radio, sport, games and more. Discover a range of free, subscription or paid content from thousands of apps.”

