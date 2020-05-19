Article
Technology

Co-op extends trial of app-based payment in the UK

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The UK-based food retailer, Co-op, has announced it will extend its trial of app-based payments.

The firm introduced tell-less technology as an alternative payment method which will be available in more than 30 stores across the UK by the end of August.

Customers can scan items during their shopping experience and pay for them using Apple or Google pay, CNBC reported.

“Technology is bringing unprecedented levels of change to retailing, with speed and ease key drivers for time-pressed consumers. We know that people adopt technology at different speeds, and while cash is here to stay it is clear that it is increasingly playing a lesser role in society,” stated Mark Pettigrew, Director of Retail Support at Co-op food.

SEE ALSO:

“Retailers need to adapt and be agile, and this App builds added choice and convenience into the retail experience for our members and customers, while appealing to new shoppers.”

“People lead busy lives and, shoppers value their time. Whether it’s a train to catch or on the school run this technology cuts queues and saves time.”

“It can give our stores increased opportunity to replenish stock and increase product availability so we are at our best even at our busiest times, and enables customers to complete their shopping quickly and get on with the rest of their day and what matters most to them.”

UKAppCo-op
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability