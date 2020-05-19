Co-op extends trial of app-based payment in the UK

The UK-based food retailer, Co-op, has announced it will extend its trial of app-based payments.

The firm introduced tell-less technology as an alternative payment method which will be available in more than 30 stores across the UK by the end of August.

Customers can scan items during their shopping experience and pay for them using Apple or Google pay, CNBC reported.

“Technology is bringing unprecedented levels of change to retailing, with speed and ease key drivers for time-pressed consumers. We know that people adopt technology at different speeds, and while cash is here to stay it is clear that it is increasingly playing a lesser role in society,” stated Mark Pettigrew, Director of Retail Support at Co-op food.

“Retailers need to adapt and be agile, and this App builds added choice and convenience into the retail experience for our members and customers, while appealing to new shoppers.”

“People lead busy lives and, shoppers value their time. Whether it’s a train to catch or on the school run this technology cuts queues and saves time.”

“It can give our stores increased opportunity to replenish stock and increase product availability so we are at our best even at our busiest times, and enables customers to complete their shopping quickly and get on with the rest of their day and what matters most to them.”