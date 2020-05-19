Constance Hotels & Resorts and Duetto announce revenue strategy partnership

Constance Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Duetto, the hospitality industry's leader in revenue strategy technology, to bring the firm's cloud-based solutions to the seven Constance resorts in luxury destinations across the Indian Ocean.

"Our agreement with Constance Hotels and Resorts shows the benefits of a new approach to revenue strategy in the luxury-resort sector, and we're pleased to count such a high-calibre hotel company as our newest partner," said Patrick Bosworth, Co-Founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Duetto.

"We believe that adopting Duetto's Revenue Strategy applications – and the Open Pricing philosophy that powers them – will be the start of even more success for Constance."

Constance Hotels will be looking to build on its achievements next year after an award-winning 2017.

The Constance Le Prince Maurice in Mauritius was named first among Top 10 Luxury Hotels in Mauritius and first among Top 25 Hotels in Africa at the Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Mauritius-based Constance has agreed to implement Duetto's price optimisation app, GameChanger, and its intelligent reporting solution, ScoreBoard, across more than 1,000 rooms.

"We anticipate GameChanger and ScoreBoard having a meaningful impact on our strategy in the near term, but we also like our prospects for growing together with Duetto as both companies continue to prioritise and value innovation," said Jean-Jacques Vallet, CEO for Constance Hotels & Resorts.

"Constance Hotels has very ambitious goals for its revenue strategy and performance in the future, and we think Duetto's product roadmap and Customer Success support model can help us achieve those targets."

By adopting Open Pricing, the foundation of Duetto's GameChanger application, Constance will now be able to yield rates more rapidly and with greater flexibility, drawing on web shopping regrets and denials data to better measure price sensitivity.

ScoreBoard, the revenue intelligence application, will enable Constance to compile and centralise up-to-the-minute reports on performance data and forecasts, display custom reports in minutes, and deliver big-picture insights across the entire company with one click.