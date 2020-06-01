COVID-19: Nestle provides over US$3.4mn in relief for Africa

Nestle strives to support more than 850,000 vulnerable people in Central and West Africa, as part of a US$3.4mn effort to fight COVID-19.

As COVID-19 continues to spread within Africa - totalling 44,483 in the African Union Member States - Nestle has committed to support more than 850,000 vulnerable people in Central and West Africa as part of its US$3.4mn effort to help countries in the region fight the outbreak of COVID-19.

Nestle’s efforts to combat COVID-19

Part of the company’s efforts include the donation of nutritious food and beverages to 170,000 families - 850,000 people in Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameron, Gabon, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.

In addition the company is contributing masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), in order to keep frontline health workers safe, as well as donating medical equipment to hospitals in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal, and donating three ventilators in Burkina Faso for use in intensive care units.

In partnership with the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Nestle will carry out efforts to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

“We’re offering our full support to families across Central and West Africa during these challenging times, and to those who are battling to keep them safe,” commented Rémy Ejel, CEO of Nestlé Central and West Africa Ltd.

“Nestlé has been present in Central & West Africa for more than 60 years. We live and operate in these communities across the region, so we are committed to help in any way that we can,” added Ejel.

Improving sanitation

Via its partnership with the IFRC, the company will contribute almost US$420,000 to strengthen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) activities in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Senegal.

The two aim to limit the transmission of COVID-19 by improving hygiene practices in public areas and communities that lack WASH infrastructure. They will also join forces to sensitise people about prevention measures and the importance of eating safe and nutritious foods.

Accessibility to nutrition

Committed to ensuring people continue to have access to safe, affordable and nutritious foods in uncertain times, Nestle has continued production in Central and West Africa, implementing enhanced hygiene protocols and additional safety measures for its frontline staff working in factories, distribution centres and sales offices.

In addition PPE has been provided to suppliers, distributors and retailers.

“We are doing all we can to ensure that our employees, contractors and partners remain healthy and safe. This is our number one priority. We are so grateful for their efforts and their determination to keep supplying our communities with food and beverages, despite the challenges,” concluded Ejel.

