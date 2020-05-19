Deutsche Telekom partners with DEKRA to test 5G and connected mobility at the Lausitzring race track

The German telecommunications firm, Deutsche Telekom, and the Stuttgart-based vehicle inspection company, DEKRA, have partnered to expand the Lausitzring race track’s facilities.

The two firms will add a 5G testbed to the site for smart mobility, enabling automotive manufacturers, suppliers, and communications equipment providers to test intelligent mobility in real situations.

Deutsche Telekom will be responsible for providing the Lausitzing site with the required 4G and 5G infrastructure.

“The DEKRA Technology Center is Europe’s largest vendor-independent test center for the mobility of the future,” stated Wolfgang Linsenmaier, Chairman of DEKRA Automobil GmbH’s Management Board.

“The spotlight is on automated and connected driving. We are delighted to have Deutsche Telekom on board as a strategic partner.”

SEE ALSO:

“We are confident this will be beneficial to both sides – but above all for road safety as a whole.”

“Mobility is playing an ever greater role in our society,” remarked Hagen Rickmann, Director for Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH.

“By equipping the Lausitzring with our 5G infrastructure, we and our partner DEKRA are offering industry the perfect testing environment for developing new, future-oriented services.”

“This applies to the requirements on the part of the automotive industry in moving toward autonomous driving, and also to intelligent traffic control as part of smart city projects.”

“Together, we are paving the way toward safe and efficient mobility in the future.”