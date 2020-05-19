DHL: e-commerce and competition driving demand for real-time supply chain visibility

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Oliver Facey, Vice President of Operations for DHL Express Sub-Saharan Africa has said that supply chain operators need to invest in transportation management systems to improve the quality, speed and precision of their services.

He added that these improvements will not only enhance customer experience, but also reduce operating costs and give operators a competitive advantage.

Responding to this needs, DHL Express has launched pocket-sized, all-touch computers that capitalize on the latest technology, and ensure customers benefit from increased visibility and a radically improved experience.

The TC55 scanners operate on Android and also have built-in location services and GPS navigation capabilities.

Facey said: “We operate across 51 markets in Sub-Saharan Africa, servicing over 40,000 customers; therefore delivery efficiency is key for us. As a network business, we need to ensure that our shipment data is captured accurately and in real-time.

“Our growth plans and improvements are driven by the voice of our customer, and in challenging and competitive global environments, they need us to provide accurate and real-time information to ensure that they maintain their competitive edge and speed to market.

“The new technology increases the speed at which we can process shipments at both customer locations and DHL facilities and also empowers our frontline employees with access to real-time shipment information which will assist them with workload management.

“Unlike consumer-grade counterparts, these devices have integrated data-capture capabilities, and are also built to endure the wear and tear of industrial environments.”

DHL Express has introduced 400 TC55 units in four of their largest markets in Sub-Saharan Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Mauritius; further deployment will occur in the coming months.

DHL’s customers can expect to benefit from real-time shipment visibility, enhanced electronic proof of delivery, and on-time billing.

Goran Bogicevic / Shutterstock.com