Dubai set to launch first YouTube Space in Q2 2017

YouTube has recently announced that is its joining Dubai Studio City to bring a YouTube Space to Dubai next year. The Space will give YouTube creators the tools to experiment with content.

The MENA region’s most talented YouTube content creators will have free access to high-end audio, visual and editing equipment, as well as training programs, workshops and courses.

There are currently nine other YouTube Spaces in London, Los Angeles, Tokyo, New York City, Berlin, Sao Paolo, Mumbai, Toronto and Paris.

The first Space was launched in 2012, and since then more than 150,000 people around the world have attended over 19,000 hours of workshops with more than 15,000 videos created.

Lance Podell, director and global head of YouTube Spaces, said: “The MENA region has one of the world’s most vibrant YouTube communities. Talented creators are producing content for passionate audiences in a region that comes in second in the world after the US in terms of watch time.

"This collaboration with Dubai Studio City will help us support this incredible community of YouTube creators as well as continue to boost the growth of Arabic content on the web. We are happy to have our first Space in Dubai, a place of vibrant creativity from fashion, to media and advertising. YouTube is a home for all this content.”

The YouTube Space in Dubai is expected to launch in mid-2017, with construction starting early next year.