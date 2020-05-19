Easy Taxi app pre-installed on all Samsung Galaxy S5 devices in Nigeria

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Easy Taxi, the world’s largest taxi booking app, has teamed up with Samsung to offer its services to even more customers across Nigeria.

The Easy Taxi app is to be pre-installed on all new Samsung Galaxy S5 devices as part of the Galaxy Gift Exchange.



At the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S5 in Lagos, Samsung West Africa Director, Emmanouil Revmatas praised the app for its vision to provide users of the S5 with a convenient, safe and fast means of calling a cab and also stated that Samsung was proud to be associated with such a brand.



The Easy Taxi service could not be easier to use: Users simply download the app, and once registered you can request a ride from a nearby licenced driver.

The app then allows customers to track the taxi’s arrival in real-time, so customers know they won’t have a wait to start a journey.

The app can even save favourite addresses within the app for frequent rides, and check ride history.



This latest partnership shows the changing landscape of African consumer habits as e- and m-commerce continues to grow at a tremendous pace.

Users are increasingly turning to smartphones, apps and mobile-friendly sites to make their everyday lives easier and more efficient.

Easy Taxi offers a fast alternative to the infamous traffic jams in Lagos by enabling users to access a database of drivers throughout the city.



Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Easy Taxi Nigeria Bankole Cardoso said: “We are delighted to be working together with Samsung to bring the Easy Taxi app to an even wider audience of users across Nigeria.

“Users are becoming more and more tech-savvy and we are receiving an increasing number of bookings through our app.

“By continuing to offer fast, easy and safe taxi rides to new users, we are confident that we can help to further develop e- and m-commerce opportunities across Nigeria.”



