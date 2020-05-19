EE launches first 5G network in the UK

The UK-based mobile network operator, EE, has launched the nation’s first 5G mobile network.

The company will initially offer the service in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, and Manchester, the BBC reported.

The services will enable users faster download speeds and offer lower latency than 4G.

The next-generation technology can only be used on new handsets.

SEE ALSO:

The cheapest contract for EE’s 5G service costs £54 (US$68.10), as well as an additional one of payment of £170 ($214.40) for a handset.

In order to launch the service, the operator hosted a 5G-powered performance from UK-based rapper Stormzy on the Thames.

“We wanted to mark the arrival of the UK’s first 5G network with something spectacular,” stated Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer business.

“Tonight, we made history, not only by becoming the first network to launch 5G in the UK - but also using 5G to live stream this event to thousands of fans across the UK.”

“Stormzy lit up the Thames and his fans’ faces with the energy, passion and charisma that he always brings to his live shows.”