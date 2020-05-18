Google launches new Dubai Street View for UAE’s 45th National Day

Google has launched a new Dubai Street View to celebrate the UAE’s 45th National Day on the 2nd of December. The new images mean users can experience 360 degree images of major locations in Dubai including the waterfront Souk at Madinat Jumeirah, the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

The new images have been launched within Street View Special Collects, a feature of Google Maps that lets users explore landmarks, natural wonders and significant sites around the world.

Google street view was launched in May 2007, and is available in more than 3000 cities across 63 countries around the world.

The images are collected by a vehicle equipped with a rooftop camera that collects the images as it drives around the streets. After the images are collected they are stitched together to create the panoramic images that allow users to explore landscapes as if they were there. All faces and number plates are blurred before the imagery goes live.

Earlier this year, Google announced that Fujairah would become available on Street View, following Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah, Dubai and Ajman.