HCL Technologies rebrand to HCLTech part of strategic plan

Global technology services company HCL Technologies has rebranded as HCLTech with a new brand positioning of ‘Supercharging Progress’.

This comes as the technology services company continues to implement its strategic plan as part of its next phase of growth and embeds purpose into its company structure.

HCLTech joins a growing list of companies repositioning their brands in 2022, as they find their branding no longer represents their purpose, values, and direction.

Take AirAsia Group, which recently rebranded to Capital A to reflect its transformation from an airline into a one-stop digital travel and lifestyle services group; or UAE’s Etisalat Group, whose rebrand to e& better reflects the group’s positioning as a technology and investment conglomerate.

From HCL Technologies to HCLTech – how the company is repositioning

It’s a similar story for HCLTech, whose rebrand new brand positioning of ‘Supercharging Progress’ reflects its new purpose of bringing together the best of technology and best people to supercharge progress for all.

The rebranding is part of the three-decade-long strategic plan geared at embarking on its next phase of growth, as the Noida-headquartered company (active in 50+ countries) nears the US$12 billion revenue mark.

According to C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director at HCLTech, supercharging progress captures the essence of what the company does today, and its aspiration of what they want to do more of – at scale, at speed, for its clients, people, communities, and planet.

“Our purpose accelerates our journey to be the digital partner of choice for global enterprises through differentiated services and products and being an employer of choice for top talent,” says Vijayakumar. “It also underscores our responsibility to continue contributing toward inclusive growth of communities where we operate and a sustainable planet for the generations to come.”

HCLTech, which boasts more than 200,000 employees worldwide, also has a new employee value proposition that aims to help the firm position itself as a top employer of choice.

“Our employee value proposition emphasises our commitment to help both current and prospective employees maximise their career potential and ambitions,” says Vijayakumar.

In the US, where HCLTech has operated for more than 30 years and boasts a workforce of 22,000, the company was recently certified Great Place to Work.

“Our people are the foundation of the company, and our firm belief is that when they are provided an environment in which they feel included, confident and empowered, not only does our company benefit, but so do our clients around the globe,” says Ramachandran Sundarajan, EVP, HCL Technologies.

HCLTech takes a Google cloud-first approach in key industry segments

HCL Technologies was originally a technology research and development division of HCL, spinning off as an independent business in 1991. Over the last three decades, the company has grown from a specialist in software solutions to an end-to-end player in the technology services landscape, with a focus on digital, engineering and cloud.

HCLTech works mainly for clients in financial services, manufacturing, life sciences and healthcare, technology, business services, telecom, media, retail, consumer goods, and public services.

The company takes a Google Cloud-first approach for data, analytics and AI projects in key industry segments including retail and consumer packaged goods, financial services, healthcare and life sciences.

A strategic partner of Google Cloud, HCLTech formed the dedicated Google Cloud Ecosystem Unit in 2019 to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption by helping enterprise customers plan and execute large-scale migrations.

The two companies are now expanding the partnership to significantly scale HCLTech’s capacity to support digital transformation, with HCLTech training up to 18,000 technology and consulting professionals on GoogleCloud infrastructure, products, and solutions.

“The majority of enterprises today are investing aggressively in cloud technology to build responsive, scalable and resilient digital-first business models,” says Vijayakumar. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud has helped us address this market with compelling joint propositions.”