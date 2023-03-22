Purpose-led family businesses see double-digit growth – PwC

Family businesses that are led by purpose and have a clearly communicated ESG strategy perform better.

Those are the findings from the just-released PwC 11th Global Family Survey, which polled 2,043 family businesses across 82 countries, including 829 in Europe, 46 in the Middle East, and 630 in Asia.

The report finds that of the 43% of family businesses that have seen double-digit growth over the past financial year (up from 21% in 2021), nearly three-quarters (73%) have a clear set of family values and an agreed purpose for the business, and half (50%) have an agreed and communicated ESG strategy.

Having more than two non-family members serving on the board is also strongly associated with double-digit growth, the survey finds.

Clear evidence that family businesses who commit to diversity and sustainable business practices and put purpose at the heart of their operations are more likely to thrive.

Stakeholders demand ESG transparency, but few businesses delivering

After all, this is what customers and employees are asking for in 2023 and beyond – and if businesses want to attract and retain talent and grow their business, giving stakeholders what they want makes sense.

In PwC’s 2022 Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey, more than half of consumers said it is important that their employer is transparent about the company’s impact on the environment and its record on DEI.

And according to Edelman's 2023 Trust Barometer, customers now more than ever expect action from business on social issues.

Yet, most family businesses aren’t prioritising ESG issues, PwC’s 2023 Family Business Report finds, with 67% saying they put little or no focus on ESG, while a staggering 85% say they don’t have a clear and communicated ESG strategy.

Fewer than one in 10 set targets for DEI, and only one in four do so for social impact – with just 16% saying they take a public stance on important issues.

“Customers are interested in ESG, because the generations are changing,” says Gunseli Unluturk, board member at Sun Tekstil, a family-run textile company in Turkey. “Companies should be purpose-driven, and employees and customers should be aware of it.”