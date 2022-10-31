Meet the entrepreneurs scaling new heights in business

This is true too for Saudi-raised part-Lebanese entrepreneur and mountain climber Nelly Attar, whose ability to navigate risk in business and adventure has taken her to the top of the world and garnered her numerous firsts.

The first Arab woman to summit K2 – the world’s second-highest mountain and one of the deadliest, with fewer than 20 women worldwide having made it to the 8,611-metre summit – Nelly has scaled 17 other peaks across the world including Mount Everest.

The former psychologist is also the founder of Move Studio, Saudi Arabia’s first dance studio, which has paved the way for dance in the Kingdom, enabling thousands of women to be more active and lead healthier lifestyles. She was named one of the most influential women in sports by the Muslim Women Network in 2020.

While Nelly had limited business knowledge when she started her own company, and no climbing experience when she attempted the 5,199-metre Mount Kenya aged 17 with her father, she had purpose – something she considers crucial to any endeavour.

Nelly says when she started Move Studio, inspired by her purpose to help women and children in the Kingdom move, the ‘how’ was unclear. “But I took that first step, and then the steps forward started to become clearer. It’s like taking a step in the fog, you only see the way forward with each step you take.”

Having purpose and passion gave Nelly the direction and drive to keep moving forward, to learn new skills, to take risks, and to leverage the resources and skills she had from her experience as a psychologist to find solutions and navigate obstacles.

“It’s so important for me to have purpose, because when there’s purpose, there is no limit to what you can achieve,” says Nelly. “No obstacle is insurmountable, and you learn how to navigate any uncertainties. You can always find a way when you are living your purpose.”

Climbing has reinforced this even more for Nelly, who has endured all sorts of storms, obstacles, and challenges on her climbs to the top. “Climbing has helped me realise how creative I can be in finding solutions, how important it is to trust your team, and how risk-taking is critical,” she says.

When the pandemic brought her dance-class business to a halt, Nelly pivoted – delivering free online classes for six months to encourage people to move, while also launching her own paid-for online fitness programme for women, which proved highly successful. And when the gyms began to re-open, Nelly considered re-starting in-person classes, but “with so many restrictions, it made little sense”, and so instead she focused on other areas of her business, including corporate partnerships, and adventure trips.

“In business and in climbing, I’ve learned to take risks, but I’ve also learned that it’s okay to not always get to the top, and that deciding to pause, take a step back, or turn around doesn’t have to mean failure.

“I’m okay with not every climb or business decision working out,” says Nelly, who has learned to use any disappointments to her advantage – to learn from her mistakes, to discover her unique strengths, find out which direction she should move in, and ultimately that it’s possible to get better at something, even after you’ve failed.