Hermes UK closer to digital transformation goals with Scandit

Hermes UK, the delivery company, has partnered with Scandit, the mobile computer firm.

The company will use technology provided by Scandit featuring augmented reality (AR) for mobile scanning.

The technology, used through the Scandit-powered Android app, will be used on smartphones for verification and proof of delivery, aiming to replace costly dedicated barcode scanners.

“A key component of our digital transformation strategy, known as Digital Futures, is to replace dedicated barcode scanners with smartphones that provide couriers with real-time data to improve the customer experience,” stated Chris Ashworth, CIO from Hermes UK.

“Enabling couriers to carry a smartphone not only helps us to improve operational efficiency, but also improves the working lives of couriers who can now use their own phone, or a Hermes provided phone, rather than having to carry a barcode scanner.”

Hermes UK could improve time and cost efficiency by streamlining its operations, in which it delivers more than 335mn parcels per year for 80% of the UK’s top 100 retailers.

“The customer experience doesn’t end once a shopper has clicked the ‘buy now’ button,” commented Samuel Mueller, CEO and co-founder of Scandit.

“Third party couriers like Hermes are an extension of brands; as such, any delivery problems can undo all the work done by a retailer in nurturing the customer relationship. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to strengthen that relationship further. We’re proud to be helping Hermes UK do just this for its retail partners.”