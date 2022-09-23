How the Middle East region is making moves in the Metaverse

Ever since Dubai announced its ambition to become one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies, unveiling in July its ambitious Metaverse Strategy, the Middle East city has seen a whirlwind of virtual initiatives unfold across the city with organisations, public and private, clamouring to be the first to step into cyberspace.

While the metaverse remains at a nascent stage, it promises new market avenues for almost all profit-making industries worldwide, with McKinsey estimating the industry could reach US$5 trillion by 2030.

Organisations have an opportunity to expand their business models in new ways by moving from a digital to a metaverse business, Gartner says, estimating that around 30% of organisations globally will have products and services related to the metaverse ready by 2026.

As a region with one of the quickest rates of technological adoption, the Middle East region looks all set to play a significant role.

Rob Gryn, CEO and founder of Dubai-based Everdome, a metaverse startup that claims to be the most hyper-realistic, believes there is massive scope in the region in terms of growth potential.

“People here want to be part of the latest trends, especially when it comes to technology and gaming,” he tells Gulf Business. “When people are excited about something, brands get excited too, which means they will make a move to invest in their metaverse presence. That will fuel the Web3 economy, especially in light of the push cities like Dubai are making towards blockchain and digital finance.”

Dubai has already made its metaverse intentions clear with plans to create a metaverse economy worth US$4bn in five years, adding as many as 42,000 virtual jobs, and becoming a leading global metaverse hub.

In seeking to reduce its dependence on oil, Saudi Arabia is also making a foray into new virtual frontiers, announcing earlier this year plans to invest more than US$6.4bn in advanced technologies, including a US$1bn investment in the NEOM Tech & Digital Company. Named after the country’s eponymous futuristic city, the company is launching its own metaverse – a cognitive digital twin metaverse that enables visitors to have a simultaneous presence, both physically and virtually.