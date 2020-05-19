Huawei shows Zambia its ground-breaking ICT in special roadshow supported by Government

Follow @ ShereeHanna

Follow @ AfricaBizReview

The world’s largest ICT solutions provider, Huawei, showcased its most advanced communications technology in Zambia this week.

The Chinese company rolled out its “Connected Possibilities – Make it Possible” demonstration truck in Lusaka, where Minister of Transport, Works, supply and Communications the Hon Yamfwa Mukanga officially launched the Zambia leg of the roadshow, according to a press release.

The Huawei roadshow truck is covering thousands of miles across the continent to exhibit the latest, state-of-the-art information and communications technology (ICT) equipment.

Mukanga said: “By harnessing this technology, and encouraging others to do so, my government knows that it will help Zambia achieve the middle-income status by 2030.

“And that in turn will bring prosperity, employment and transform the quality of life for all citizens. We need to turn these possibilities into reality in order to; we need to be ahead of the game.

“Technology is changing fast, we need to be ahead of it; we need to be faster than it. For this reason it is vital that we all learn from the latest technology trend brought to us by Huawei.”

The theme of the roadshow is Connected Possibilities and the truck features some of the latest ICT equipment and ideas that will enable Zambia to stay at the forefront of telecommunications developments.

Topics in the demonstration truck include ICT solutions, soft mobile strategies, depth network optimisation, LTE backhaul convergence, IP microwave, green work, smart devices and enterprise solutions.

The roadshow was also supported by Chinese Ambassador H.E. Zhou Yuxiao, said: “Thanks to Huawei for bringing science and technology to the Zambian people.

“In this information age we cannot do without science and technology as it can connect possibilities with reality.”

Huawei serves 45 of world’s top 50 telecom operators. Its products and solutions are benefiting one third of the world’s population.

With the joint effort of 150,000 employees in more than 140 countries, Huawei is ranked 315th of the Fortune 500 companies.

It has 14 regional headquarters, 23 R&D centres, 32 joint innovation centres and 45 training centres worldwide, creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers by providing competitive solutions and services.

Huawei Technologies Zambia Country Director Stanley Chyn said: “Our aim is to connect Zambia to the incredible possibilities that Huawei has developed through this international experience and research. Huawei is bridging the digital divide with its technologies and solutions for telecommunications networks, consumer devices, and cloud computing.”

The demonstration truck comes just a few weeks after Vice President Dr Guy Scott officially made the first call to launch the first of a series of 169 base stations to be constructed by Huawei that will connect rural communities in Zambia to the mobile phone network.

The development will bring the latest mobile voice and data technology to thousands of people in remote locations across the country, enabling them to keep in touch with family and friends, find out what is happening elsewhere in the nation, and become integrated into the global community.