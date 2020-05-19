INFINIDAT appoints Pinnacle to extend strategic reach to South Africa

The international software-centric data storage solutions firm, INFINIDAT, has appointed the ICT distribution company, Pinnacle, as its primary distributor in South Africa.

The US and Israel-based business aims to grow its customer base in the African nation, as well as enable Tier 1 enterprise customers to leverage its value proposition of high availability, high performance and the lowest possible TCO at multi-petabyte scale.

“This partnership is especially critical for us, as our go-to-market strategy is wholly focused on a channel model,” said Hayden Sadler, INFINIDAT Country Manager for South Africa.

“Customers will be more exposed to our value proposition and understand the company’s innovative and disruptive architecture.”

“This will not only save customers money, but also give them more capacity, reliability and better performance than any other data storage solution they’ve previously used.”

Pinnacle’s holding firm, Alviva Group, has previously partnered with INFINIDAT’s alliance partners such as VMWare and Cisco.

“INFINIDAT’s enterprise storage enhances our Enterprise Solutions business unit offering, bridging the high-end software defined storage portfolio gap that we had,” stated Gerhard Gouws, Managing Executive of Pinnacle Enterprise Solutions (PinnES).

“We can now offer holistic end-to-end solutions to our customers, and position enterprise storage solutions in environments where we may not have previously engaged. This will enable us to introduce a new incremental revenue stream.”