Huawei will not provide technology for BT’s 5G network

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
It has been revealed that China’s telecommunications equipment company, Huawei, will not be permitted to provide the UK’s BT with technology for its 5G network.

Huawei’s equipment will also be removed from the telecom’s existing 3G and 4G networks, CNBC reported.

The firm will, however, be able to supply BT with some infrastructure support, including phone mast antennas.

“We're applying these same principles to our current RFP (Request for Proposal) for 5G core infrastructure," the spokesperson explained,” a BT spokesperson wrote in an email to CNBC.

“As a result, Huawei have not been included in vendor selection for our 5G core.”

“Huawei remains an important equipment provider outside the core network, and a valued innovation partner.”

In 2016, BT acquired the telecoms firm EE, and plans to use its existing network in its 5G strategy. EE is currently trialling 5G in the Canary Wharf area of London.

“We hope the U.K. will continue to provide Huawei with an equitable business environment,” noted a Huawei spokesperson through email, revealed CNBC.

“Cybersecurity should not be politicized, and equipment vendors should not be treated differently based on country of origin.”

