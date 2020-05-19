ICT giant Huawei makes big moves into Africa

Huawei, the leading global ICT solutions provider, has announced a partnership that will see enhanced mobile broadband transform the economic and social landscape across Africa.

To seize growth opportunities in Africa, the Chinese telecoms giant (and market leader) is ready to support operators by optimizing total cost of operation, shortening ROI and enhancing site efficiency through Three-Star Site Solutions: PoleStar, TubeStar and RuralStar. These scenario-specific solutions will help enable more sites in a simple, fast and cost-efficient manner to expand coverage in both rural and urban areas; traditionally challenging areas.

Other difficulties on the continent include high CAPEX, problems with site acquisition, high infrastructure cost and long ‘return on investment’. But by extending mobile broadband (MBB) penetration across African countries they hope to alleviate poverty, improve healthcare and education and expand financial inclusion.

The announcement was made at the GSMA Mobile 360 Africa conference in Dar es Salaam. The GSMA predicts there will be 720 million smartphones in use and up to 60% with MBB connections in African markets within the next five years. The enhanced connectivity will increase national competitiveness, innovation capacity and overall productivity.

Dr. Mohamed Madkour, Huawei’s Vice President of Wireless Networks Marketing & Head of Global Demand Generation said: “Besides the optimum network solution for different deployment scenarios in Africa, we identified three business and industry alliances. Number one, content aggregation, for example, video cloud, game cloud and music cloud. Number two, a site ecosystem alliance. Number three, a fiber to the home alliance.”

Related stories:

Huawei has also announced a partnership with WorldRemit to making its international money transfer service available (with over 100 million accounts) to all partners of its mobile service platform across Africa, thus enabling African expats to transfer money home to their families.

Vice President of Huawei Southern Africa, David Chen said: “International remittance is a very important mobile money service in Africa and our partnership with WorldRemit will bring international remittances directly to Huawei’s customers across the continent. Huawei is committed to providing advanced mobile money platforms and technologies to global mobile money operators.”