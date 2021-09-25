Industrial Industry Increases DX & Sustainability Investment

With nine out of ten industrial companies seeing advanced technologies combined with their teams’ insights as a way to drive better performance in a post-pandemic world, AVEVA expects 85% of industrial businesses to increase their investment in digital transformation and sustainability over the next three years.

AVEVA sees businesses making this investment to tackle climate change, embrace automation, and unlock the benefits of advanced technologies.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the pandemic has highlighted the need for urgent climate action with 90% citing this as a core action area for their business. In addition, 89% are committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across their business and plan to tackle climate change in the next five years.

“Industrial leaders are leveraging advanced analytics and digital innovation to rethink how they design, engineer and operate. Bringing together rich, timely and accurate industrial data with the scope and scale of the cloud, smart analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are empowering industrial teams to collaborate better, operate with agility and elevate what they can achieve. This is set to transform how we all live and work,” said Ravi Gopinath, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Cloud Officer, AVEVA.

Driving Innovation Across the Value Chain

Consequently, businesses expect this sustainability-led demand to drive innovation across the value chain (85%). These companies are planning to increase their visibility and performance assurance to sustainability.

Other key findings from AVEVA’s report included 80% of companies being focused on meeting or exceeding environmental regulations, while 83% are prioritising the transition to renewable energy sources, with the same percentage seeing supporting circularity and recycling in the value chain as important.

“At AVEVA, we are committed to helping our customers unlock the benefits of digital transformation to drive efficiency and sustainability. As the industrial world accelerates, AVEVA’s solutions offer a proven pathway to support the shift to net zero while driving profitability and sustainability. Our study shows that Performance Intelligence, which is AVEVA’s unique capability to combine data and AI-infused analytics that span the entire industrial lifecycle, is accelerating sustainability for many businesses,” added Gopinath.

“The new research reveals that 75% of companies believe they are on a journey to realising Performance Intelligence, while 89% state that they are committed to driving sustainability. At AVEVA, we are committed to supporting both of these aspirations, to drive even greater value,” he concluded.