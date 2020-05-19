Article
Technology

innogy to expand its green energy products further into the USA

By Václav Němec
May 19, 2020
German energy company innogy, which is an industry leader in Europe, has gained its Underwriters Laboratories certification so that its charging technology can be used in the USA.

The certificate is a basic requirement for the business to sell products in America, and the timing is ideal – electromobility is huge business in the US, and network-compatible smart charging solutions are in particular demand.

Underwriters Laboratories is an international safety sciences company which has comprehensively tested innogy’s charging points (that have been modified for use in the US). UL discovered that the charging points meet all safety standards required by America, as they are electrically safe, protected from fire, and easy to use.

"UL approval is a significant step and opens the door to one of the world's most attractive markets for electromobility worldwide," said Elke Temme, Head of Operations Electromobility at innogy. "States like California are the trailblazers of a stricter climate-protection policy. The interest in emission-free driving is thus huge."

 

innogy is already known in California, as it has been working with the University of California and Daimler since 2015. On-campus, there are 26 innogy charging points for powering smart fortwo vehicles; this project aims to harmonise electricity and green energy use through innovative charging management.

The US market for innogy has its own subsidiary – innogy e-mobility US – which acts as a technology and service provider, focussing on California and other ZEV states. innogy is able to product, market, deliver, and install charging solutions, as well as operate its own software platform.

innogy boasts over 5,800 charging points already, and has built up a large integrated charging network in Germany with over 150 public utility partners. The company believes that wherever an electric car is parked, it should be able to charge, and that the best way to achieve this is with harmonious interplay with regenerative energy generation.

Sustainability