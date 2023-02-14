Join the Abu Dhabi discussion on future of cloud security

Cloud security challenge in Middle East is much greater, says survey

Feedback from the survey shows that more than two-thirds of those polled say the security challenge is greater now than it was 12 months ago, with one in three saying that challenge is much greater.

The panel discussed the challenges organisations are facing today, how the Middle East compares to other regions when it comes to cloud adoption and security, how countries in the region compare, and if there are any reasons why companies in the region are more or less prone to security threats.

Other early findings from the survey, which runs until 23 February, include a snapshot of the current cloud landscape. A majority of 40% opt for a hybrid cloud solution, 37.5% choose public cloud, and 22.5% private cloud.

When choosing a cloud provider, the most important factor was security (47.5%) followed by cost (17.5%) and reliability (12.5%).

Interestingly, a third of those surveyed say cloud security at their own company is average or poor.

“The early data from the survey is producing some interesting statistics,” says Birch. “We shared a few of those at our Dubai roundtable and will be sharing more insights at our next roundtable in Abu Dhabi on 22 February.

“It’s important that anyone involved in cloud security in the region completes the survey to provide an accurate and insightful snapshot of the state of the current cloud climate and where it is heading.”